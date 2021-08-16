KC Concepcion ‘coaches’ Manny Pacquiao during training

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is confident about his victory against Yordenis Ugás ahead of their upcoming fight.

The impending battle is only a few days away. He turned any idea of loss into a joke during his conversation with Filipino actress KC Concepcion, according to Philippine sports news portal Spin.

“Ako coach mo, kuya. Hindi mo ba alam? Ako ang magko-coach sa iyo,” said Concepcion. “Ayaw mo ba?”

Pacquiao immediately retorted: “Talo talaga tayo,” – much to the amusement of everyone in the room.

The actress visited him at the Wild Card gym with a group of friends and jokingly offered to train the Filipino champion in his upcoming world title.

Concepcion then assured that Pacquiao will win: “Ay, hindi panalo. Winner always.” (AW)