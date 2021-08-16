Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KC Concepcion ‘coaches’ Manny Pacquiao during training

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is confident about his victory against Yordenis Ugás ahead of their upcoming fight.

The impending battle is only a few days away. He turned any idea of loss into a joke during his conversation with Filipino actress KC Concepcion, according to Philippine sports news portal Spin.

“Ako coach mo, kuya. Hindi mo ba alam? Ako ang magko-coach sa iyo,” said Concepcion. “Ayaw mo ba?”

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao hints at retirement after Yordenis Ugas fight

Pacquiao immediately retorted: “Talo talaga tayo,” – much to the amusement of everyone in the room.

The actress visited him at the Wild Card gym with a group of friends and jokingly offered to train the Filipino champion in his upcoming world title.

Concepcion then assured that Pacquiao will win: “Ay, hindi panalo. Winner always.” (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE’s next long weekend set this October

4 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: Abandoned vehicle owners to face AED 3,000 fine in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

New COVID-19 test that detects Delta variant with 99.4% accuracy to be available in UAE

4 hours ago

Commission on Audit clears DOLE of OFW fund distribution

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button