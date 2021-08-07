Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE law enforcement assists in US indictment of six alleged fraudsters including ‘Ray Hushpuppi’

Six individuals, three based in the United States and three believed to be based in Africa have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles following an elaborate scheme to defraud a Qatari school founder and launder the proceeds through bank accounts around the world.

Acting United States Attorney Tract L. Wilkison, commented, “The defendants allegedly faked the financing of a Qatari school by playing the roles of bank officials and creating a bogus website in a scheme that also bribed a foreign official to keep the elaborate pretense going after the victim was tipped off.

Mr. Abbas, who played a significant role in the scheme, funded his luxurious lifestyle by laundering illicit proceeds generated by con artists who use increasingly sophisticated means. In conjunction with our law enforcement partners, we will identify and prosecute perpetrators of business email compromise scams, which is a massive and growing international crime problem.”

Commenting on the case, Hamid Al Zaabi, Director-General said, “This case will act as a landmark for the effectiveness of multinational collaboration. While led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United Arab Emirates law enforcement community played a strategic role in the apprehension of the defendants.”

According to the United State penal code, both conspiracy counts alleged in the indictment carry a statutory maximum sentence of twenty years in federal prison while aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year prison term.

