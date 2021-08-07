Php17M cash rewards, free flights await silver medalist Carlo Paalam

Filipino silver medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Carlo Paalam, is set to receive at least PhP17 million in cash rewards and free flights.

Paalam on Saturday won a silver Olympic medal after putting up a tough fight against Britain’s Galal Yafai.

Under the Republic Act 10699, Olympic silver medalists get a reward of PhP5 million.

The MVP Sports Foundation has promised to give Php5 million to the athlete who will win a silver medal, business tycoon Ramon S. Ang pledged an additional five million pesos and sports patron and Rep. Mikee Romero will give PhP2 million to each silver medalist.

The Philippine Airlines will also provide the boxer a ‘Forever Flyer’ reward enabling 60,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for his lifetime. (AW)