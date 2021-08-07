Filipino gardener aiming to beat Guinness record of ‘world’s biggest jackfruit’

A gardener in San Pedro, Laguna, Randy Maranan, has claimed to have grown the jackfruit that weighs heavier than the one which features in existing Guinness World Records.

“Unofficially, we have the world’s heaviest jackfruit!!! Guinness World Record is 42.7 kg, ours weighs 49.7 kg,” Maranan said in his Facebook post.

The retired executive of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) said his jackfruit measures 24 inches long with a circumference of 53.5 inches which was bigger than that of heaviest jackfruit previously recorded that had length of 22.5 inches and a circumference of 52 inches.

Maranan submitted the application for Guinness record last July 29, 2021 after harvesting the jackfruit.

As per the Guinness World Records data the world’s heaviest jackfruit weighs 42.72 kilograms from a farm affiliated with the Jackfruit Company in Pune, Maharashtra, India and the record was set on June 23, 2016. (AW)