Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Chartered flights to bring home stranded Filipinos from Oman

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 seconds ago

The stranded Filipinos in Oman will get an opportunity to return home after the authorities arranged two chartered flights in Manila for them this month.

The flights are scheduled this August 11 and 26.

Sarah Lou Ysmael Arriola, the Undersecretary of Migrant Workers’ Affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFW) said there are two chartered repatriation flights for stranded OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers) in Oman.

RELATED STORY: ‘Bayanihan flights’ begin

The stranded OFWs have been asked to contact the Philippine Embassy in Muscat on 2460-5335, 2460-5140, or 2460-5143 for assistance in returning home.

The Embassy is located in Qurum on Al Kharijiya Street that runs parallel to the Sultan Qaboos Highway. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

US envoy charged with sexual abuse of Filipina minor

6 mins ago

Moderna found 93 percent effective for 4-6 months after second jab

11 mins ago

Rihanna now world’s richest female performer with net worth of $1.7B

24 mins ago

Bongbong Marcos to seek national post in 2022 polls

29 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button