Chartered flights to bring home stranded Filipinos from Oman

The stranded Filipinos in Oman will get an opportunity to return home after the authorities arranged two chartered flights in Manila for them this month.

The flights are scheduled this August 11 and 26.

Sarah Lou Ysmael Arriola, the Undersecretary of Migrant Workers’ Affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFW) said there are two chartered repatriation flights for stranded OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers) in Oman.

RELATED STORY: ‘Bayanihan flights’ begin

The stranded OFWs have been asked to contact the Philippine Embassy in Muscat on 2460-5335, 2460-5140, or 2460-5143 for assistance in returning home.

The Embassy is located in Qurum on Al Kharijiya Street that runs parallel to the Sultan Qaboos Highway. (AW)