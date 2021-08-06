Anthropology professor weighs in: Nas Daily doesn’t understand Kalinga culture

An anthropology professor from the University of the Philippines-Diliman has weighed in on the controversy surrounding an online course offered by Nas Academy which features tattoo master Apo Whang-Od.

According to Professor Nestor Castro, one of the “problems” in the issue is that Nas Daily—an Arab Israeli vlogger who leads the Nas Academy—“does not understand Kalinga culture.”

To recall, the issue made headlines after Whang-Od’s grandniece Gracia Palicas called the online tattoo course a “scam” since they were not aware of the supposed contract in relation to the online course.

Palicas also expressed concerns that their tribe’s art—the Bubut tribe of Kalinga—and culture are being exploited.

“First, Nas Daily does not understand Kalinga culture. Whang-od is not just an individual artist but she is also a member of the Butbut Tribe of Kalinga,” Castro said in a Facebook post.

Castro said the consent of the members of the entire Butbut tribe should have been secured since Whang-Od’s skills on the art of traditional tattooing is “derived from the indigenous knowledge of generations of Kalinga ancestors.”

“Thus, this indigenous knowledge is collectively owned (although it may be individually practiced) by the Butbut. Thus, the consent of the members of the Butbut is necessary if this knowledge is to be shared to outsiders,” Castro said.

“Getting the permission of one individual is not enough,” he added.

Moreover, Castro said that Nas Daily “does not know Philippine law”, particularly Republic Act No. 8371 or the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act (IPRA).

“Free and prior informed consent (FPIC) is required when the knowledge of indigenous peoples is used for commercial purposes. This consent is secured from the members of the ancestral domain, in this case the members of the Butbut Tribe and not from just one individual or her family,” Castro said.

“This is especially true of the Whang-od Academy will reveal to outsiders about the indigenous community’s rituals,” he added.

Castro said that the agreement or contract should be written in English and the local Kinalingga language and witnessed by the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples (NCIP).

“I believe that the problem can still be corrected if Nas Daily respects Kalinga culture and follows the law,” Castro said.

In response to the backlash, Nas Academy has decided to temporarily take down the online course, but insisted that the course was consented by Whang-Od herself and her family. (NM)