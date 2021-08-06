Latest NewsNewsTFT News

202 more Filipinos repatriated from Macau — DFA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

File photo

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Friday the repatriation of 202 more Filipinos from Macau as nations continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

The DFA said the repatriation on August 3 brought the total number of Filipinos repatriated from Macau to 3,995. The next repatriation flight is scheduled on August 13, said DFA.

RELATED STORY: ‘Bayanihan flights’ begin

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang assistance ng Consulate sa lahat ng Pilipino sa Macau na nais umuwi ng Pilipinas,” Philippine Consulate General in Macau Porfirio Mayo Jr. said in a statement.

The recent repatriation is the 20th flight organized by the Consulate in Macau since March 2020.

The DFA said Filipinos in Macau who want to return to the Philippines can register their details through this website: https://tinyurl.com/repatMacau. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Anthropology professor weighs in: Nas Daily doesn’t understand Kalinga culture

4 hours ago

Boxer Errol Spence eyes second best fight of career against Pacquiao

4 hours ago

Dubai doctors remove huge fibroid from uterus

4 hours ago

CNN sacks three employees for coming to office unvaccinated

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button