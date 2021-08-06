202 more Filipinos repatriated from Macau — DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported Friday the repatriation of 202 more Filipinos from Macau as nations continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

The DFA said the repatriation on August 3 brought the total number of Filipinos repatriated from Macau to 3,995. The next repatriation flight is scheduled on August 13, said DFA.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang assistance ng Consulate sa lahat ng Pilipino sa Macau na nais umuwi ng Pilipinas,” Philippine Consulate General in Macau Porfirio Mayo Jr. said in a statement.

The recent repatriation is the 20th flight organized by the Consulate in Macau since March 2020.

The DFA said Filipinos in Macau who want to return to the Philippines can register their details through this website: https://tinyurl.com/repatMacau. (NM)