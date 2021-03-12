Latest News

Bong Go to consider presidential bid if Duterte runs as VP

Senator and former presidential aide Bong Go is not closing his door for a possible presidential run.

Go is being urged by his partymates PDP-Laban to become its standard-bearer in the 2022 polls.

In a statement, Go reiterated that he remains not interested in running for higher office in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

“Ang focus ko, mula noon hanggang ngayon, ay ang magserbisyo sa kapwa kong Pilipino. Please count me out sa usaping pulitika sa 2022,” he said.

Go added that he wants to focus his attention on doing his job as a senator, although he is often seen to be with President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ako naman po, hanggang 2025 pa ang aking termino bilang Senador. Bawat araw po na binigay niyo sa akin na pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyo ay hindi ko sasayangin. Ibabalik ko po sa tao ang serbisyong para po sa inyo,” said Go.

On the other hand, he said that he will run for president if Duterte will choose to run as vice president.

“Magbabago lang siguro ang isip ko kung tatakbong Vice President si Pangulong Duterte,” Go said.

He also welcomed a recent Pulse Asia poll which revealed that Filipino voters prefer the tandem of Go and President Rodrigo Duterte in 2022.

