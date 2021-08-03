UAE reopens for selected travelers from India, Pakistan, four other countries from August 5

The UAE has announced that it will be allowing the return of selected individuals to the UAE from countries that are currently in its travel ban. These include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda.

A list outlined by the Emirates News Agency indicates that the individual has to fall in one of the following categories:

– Individuals with valid residency permits who already received full vaccination in the UAE and 14 days have passed since their second dose.

– Fully vaccinated individuals with certificates approved by official authorities in the UAE

– Medical personnel working in the country including doctors, nurses, technicians, whether they are vaccinated or not.

– Individuals working in the UAE’s educational sector who teach in universities, colleges, schools and institutes, whether they are vaccinated or not.

– Students who are currently studying in the UAE

– Humanitarian cases who hold valid residency visas

– Workers in Federal and local government agencies

– Cases who need to complete their medical treatment in the UAE

Individuals who are currently in the list of countries under the travel ban (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda) will be required to submit a request on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to obtain the necessary approvals, in addition to vaccination certificates certified by the concerned authorities in the country for the categories from which these certificates are required.