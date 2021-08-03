KNOW THE LAW: AED 1M fine for possessing child pornography material in UAE

The UAE Public Prosecution has asserted that pornography involving children was strictly illegal in the UAE and possession of porn material will incur a six-month jail term and a fine of AED 150,000 to AED 1 million.

In a tweet, the prosecution said the offense was punishable and also covers the crime of acquiring porn materials involving juveniles on a computer network or through any other information technology means.

The porn materials have been specified as photographs, recordings, drawings, or any actual, virtual, or simulated sexual acts.

UAE law states that the age of juvenile has been defined as someone under the age of 18. (AW)