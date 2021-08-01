Malacañang lauds Filipino athletes’ performance in Tokyo Olympics

Malacañang has praised the performance of Filipino athletes as three more players from the country scored victories in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Palace celebrates together with all Filipinos for the triumph of Nesthy Petecio, EJ Obiena, and Carlos Paalam in their respective sports performances.

Petecio won the women’s boxing featherweight semifinals in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after a split decision of 4-1 against her rival, Italy’s Irma Testa, allowing her to advance to the women’s feather (54-58kg) gold-medal match.

Obiena, earned a place in the finals of the Men’s Pole Vault after finishing inside the Top 12 for clearing 5.75 meters on his third attempt to join the qualifiers.

In the men’s boxing flyweight class Paalam scored a unanimous decision win against fourth-seeded Mohamed Flissi of Algeria in their Round of 16 bouts.

“The whole nation is praying for our athletes as their quest for an Olympic gold medal continues. Go for gold!” Roque said.

Earlier o July 26, the Philippines won its first Olympic Gold medal after Hidilyn Diaz’s victory at the 55-kilogram category in the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition. (AW)