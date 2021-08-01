Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Malacañang lauds Filipino athletes’ performance in Tokyo Olympics

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Malacañang has praised the performance of Filipino athletes as three more players from the country scored victories in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the Palace celebrates together with all Filipinos for the triumph of Nesthy Petecio, EJ Obiena, and Carlos Paalam in their respective sports performances.

RELATED STORY: Filipino boxer Nesthy Petecio wins VS. Italy, giving PH another chance at Olympic gold

Petecio won the women’s boxing featherweight semifinals in Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after a split decision of 4-1 against her rival, Italy’s Irma Testa, allowing her to advance to the women’s feather (54-58kg) gold-medal match.

Obiena, earned a place in the finals of the Men’s Pole Vault after finishing inside the Top 12 for clearing 5.75 meters on his third attempt to join the qualifiers.

In the men’s boxing flyweight class Paalam scored a unanimous decision win against fourth-seeded Mohamed Flissi of Algeria in their Round of 16 bouts.

READ ON: ‘Ako naman sasaludo sayo’ Duterte meets Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz

“The whole nation is praying for our athletes as their quest for an Olympic gold medal continues. Go for gold!” Roque said.

Earlier o July 26, the Philippines won its first Olympic Gold medal after Hidilyn Diaz’s victory at the 55-kilogram category in the Tokyo Olympics weightlifting competition. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OFW’s daughter tops nursing board exams

12 mins ago

PH experts suggest hybrid elections for 2022

29 mins ago

COVID-19 ‘virus load’ similar between vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals – study

35 mins ago

Residents hit by ECQ lockdown to get cash aid in Metro Manila

43 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button