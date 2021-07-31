Renowned Filipino writer Domingo Landicho dies at 81

Renowned writer and professor Domingo Landicho died Thursday morning at the age 81.

It is with great sadness that on behalf of our family, I am confirming the passing of my dear husband, Domingo Goan, Landicho, today at 8:45 am,” playwright and theater director Edna May Obien-Landicho said in a Facebook post.

“We thank all those who have been a part of his life. We ask for prayers for the repose of Domeng’s soul,” she said.

The University of the Philippines Institute of Creative Writing, where Landicho was a resident fellow, also posted a tribute on Facebook.

“Mang Domeng, from everyone here at the UP ICW, thank you. May you rest in peace,” the post read. Born on August 4, 1939, in Luntal, Taal, Batangas, Landicho a multi-talented person was not only a renowned writer, but playwright, academic, and actor and was credited with shaping Philippine literature.

Among his published books and pieces is Supremo, a drama play he co-wrote with wife Edna about the country’s revolutionary leader, Andres Bonifacio.

Landicho also wrote several plays for the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), two of which were performed at the Raha Sulayman Theater in Intramuros and La Ignaciana.

A recipient of the SEA Write Award or Southeast Asian Writers Award in 2003, he was also a multi-Palanca awardee and had won the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards Grand Prize for his novel Bulaklak ng Maynila (Manila Blossoms), which was turned into an award-winning movie in 1999.

He also received CCP Balagtas Awards, Catholic Mass Media Awards, and Institute of National Language Awards. (AW)