PAL schedules special flight from Manila to Dubai on July 29

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced a special flight that will take passengers from Manila to Dubai this July 29.

Interested passengers who plan to avail the flight are advised to rebook their tickets or confirm their slots by emailing [email protected].

Below is the full statement from PAL:

“Passengers who would like to take our PR 658 Manila-Dubai special flight on July 29 may now rebook their tickets/confirm their slots by sending an e-mail to [email protected] with the following details:

Booking reference;

Full name; and

Confirmation that you can comply with all the requirements to enter Dubai/U.A.E.

“You will also receive an e-mail and/or an SMS notification regarding this and other requirements needed.

“Please submit the above information to the designated e-mail no later than July 27, 06:00 PM (Tuesday) Philippine time (July 27, 2:00 pm UAE time). We highly encourage you to sign up for us to reissue your ticket as soon as possible.

“The special flight to Dubai is also open to new bookings and will be on a first come, first served basis.

“For more information kindly check our website www.philippineairlines.com, or follow our social media accounts.

“Thank you very much for your cooperation and understanding.”