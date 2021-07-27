Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Natapakan ang paa’: Roque dismisses health concerns after Duterte lost his balance during SONA

President Rodrigo Duterte has dismissed concerns on the state of his health after he appeared to be losing his balance after his three-hour State of the Nation Address on July 26.

“Kasi may nagtapak sa paa ko,” Duterte said in an interview on GMA News.

“Pero okay ako, nakakalakad ako mabuti. Wala pa naman akong cane. Eh kung mag-walking stick na ako, kaya siguro, pero okay lang ako,” he added.

Malacañang also assured that the Chief Executive is in good condition despite videos of him stumbling on his way out from Batasang Pambansa.

“I don’t think it’s anything to worry about kung ang iniisip ng taumbayan ay ang kaniyang kalusugan,” he said in another interview on GMA.

“Parang nadulas lang siya kahapon. Alam niyo wala naman po siyang extraordinary na problema. He is who he is, he is a senior citizen, at mukhang nadulas lang naman siya kahapon,” he added. (TDT)

