Philippines urges UK to lift travel ban

The Philippines has sought “reconsideration” of the United Kingdom’s (UK) travel ban to the Philippines, which has been in place since April 2021.

The UK implemented the travel ban as a preventive measure against the emergence of COVID-19 variants in the Philippines.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin discussed with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab the prospects for enhanced cooperation between the Philippines and the UK in a phone call.

“(We) took the opportunity to propose expanded cooperation on law enforcement capacity building and further discussion on the development of a digital yellow card for seafarers by members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO),” read the statement from DFA.

Locsin and his counterpart exchanged views on regional developments including the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt and its future relationship with ASEAN, ahead of his scheduled visit to the UK this month at the invitation of the British government. (AW)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

