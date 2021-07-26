Dubai considers launching driver less rope way

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with French mobility specialist MND to launch a driver-less rope way in a step towards achieving 25 per self-driven trips by 2030 in 2020.

The MND’s CABLINE system has been designed to integrate and connect to a city’s existing inter-modal transport network and the fully automatic, driver less transport system has self-propelled cabins moving over ropes at speeds of up to 45km/hr.

The technology also uses a minimalist infrastructure which will be more energy efficient than traditional rope way transportation. The new rope way will ensure easier maintenance and is in line with the RTA’s efforts to have 25 percent of all trips self-driven by 2030.

CEO of Rail Agency, Abdul Mohsin Ibrahim Younes, said that “developing advanced innovative transport systems” in Dubai would encourage use of public transport.

He added that “MND is a leading group for rope ways infrastructure (that is) working on a new driver less high-speed system” and CABLINE system “is flexible, energy-saving, and has minor impact on the urban environment,”

Xavier Gallot-Lavallée, CEO of MND, said that the technology under development at its design centre based in the French Alps to make CABLINE a “unique and disruptive technology to ease urban mobility.”

This agreement is apart from others RTA has been signing to explore futuristic transport for the Emirate and in June it signed up Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group, which is behind the Sky Train that can travel at speeds of up to 65kmph. In the month of April, it was announced that Dubai would become the first city outside the US to operate Cruise driver less taxis and in June 2019 the RTA signed an agreement with skyTran, which develops Sky Pod units.

In the month of February last year, it signed another agreement with one of the biggest developers of sky pods in the world, BeemCar Ltd while in February 2019 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was pictured testing two models of Sky Pods developed by Skyway Greentech Co.