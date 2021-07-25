WATCH: Land rise video from India trends on social media

A video about the massive land rise that apparently happened in the Indian state of Haryana has trended on social media grabbing the attention of netizens.

The authorities have made no comments on its authenticity. This led to speculations on social media that this natural phenomenon was because of the release of methane gas from beneath the land or a recorded volcanic activity.

The 1:58 minute video of the ground suddenly rising from beneath water has got over 6.3 million views after it was shared on a Facebook (FB) page of one Jagat Vani. It has also clocked 63 thousand likes on FB.

The video triggered speculations on social media as some said that the earth movement was due to the release of “methane gas” and others guessed that it could be “some kind of volcanic activity.”

Commenting on the video, Rajpreet Singh, said it was not a “tectonic activity”, but happened due to the release of “methane” gas which converted into a “wet layer” and caused a “bubble.” The video has now been featured on YouTube evoking curiosity on the platform.

In the video, a person recording the event could be heard saying in local Haranvi language that the “earth is moving…the earth is rising.” There are voices of people being asked to step aside as “the land continues to rise” drawing shock as it was recorded on July 21.

Other comments on the video range from attributing the land rise to “climate change” and others asked for a scientific study on the matter.