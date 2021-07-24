Shellfish poison detected in 10 coastal areas across Philippines

The Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said Friday that it has detected shellfish poison in 10 coastal areas across the country.

In its latest bulletin, BFAR said that due to paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide, shellfish and ‘alamang’ from the affected areas were not fit for human consumption.

The areas include Milagros in Masbate; Sorsogon Bay in Sorsogon; Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Murcielagos Bay in Zamboanga del Norte; Murcielagos Bay (Sapang Dalaga and Baliangao) in Misamis Occidental; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

The BFAR added that San Pedro Bay in Western Samar is also positive for red tide toxin.

BFAR stated that fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs from these places are, however, safe for consumption after “they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.” (AW)