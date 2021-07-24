Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Julie Anne San Jose featured on Times Square billboard in New York

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

The award-winning actress Julie Anne San Jose was featured on a digital billboard at the center of the iconic Times Square in New York City.

San Jose was featured on the billboard as part of Spotify’s ‘EQUAL’ campaign, which encourages users to listen to “amazing” women all around the world.

RELATED STORY: Nadine Lustre spotted in New York Times Square billboard

In response, Julie Anne wrote, “GMA Network, Universal Records Philippines fam, friends and my loving supporters, we made it! Praise God!”

Earlier this month, the singer also appeared on the digital cover of Spotify’s EQUAL playlist for the Philippines where her song “Free” and her rendition of “You Are My Everything” were showcased along with other songs by Filipina artists.

Besides being a successful Filipino actress, Julie Anne is also a singer, songwriter, musician, recording artist, actress, host, endorser, and television personality.(AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Bayanihan flights’ for repatriation starting August to prioritize passengers with previously-canceled tickets

4 hours ago

Ex-VP Binay to join 2022 senate race under Lacson-Sotto ticket

5 hours ago

PH fully vaccinates 5.5 million Filipinos from COVID-19

5 hours ago

Two heat-exhausted tourists rescued from Khorfakkan mountain

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button