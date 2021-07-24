LOOK: Julie Anne San Jose featured on Times Square billboard in New York

The award-winning actress Julie Anne San Jose was featured on a digital billboard at the center of the iconic Times Square in New York City.

San Jose was featured on the billboard as part of Spotify’s ‘EQUAL’ campaign, which encourages users to listen to “amazing” women all around the world.

In response, Julie Anne wrote, “GMA Network, Universal Records Philippines fam, friends and my loving supporters, we made it! Praise God!”

Earlier this month, the singer also appeared on the digital cover of Spotify’s EQUAL playlist for the Philippines where her song “Free” and her rendition of “You Are My Everything” were showcased along with other songs by Filipina artists.

Besides being a successful Filipino actress, Julie Anne is also a singer, songwriter, musician, recording artist, actress, host, endorser, and television personality.(AW)