‘Bayanihan flights’ for repatriation starting August to prioritize passengers with previously-canceled tickets

Filipinos stranded in the UAE and seven other countries covered by the travel ban now have a chance to head home if their flights have been canceled earlier.

The Inter-Agency Task Force’s conditions for ‘Bayanihan flights’ state that they will accommodate airlines who will provide low rates as well as those who will allow and prioritize passengers whose flights have been affected by the travel ban since May.

“Airlines that provide the lowest economy rates and those capable of accommodating passengers with previously bought/confirmed tickets shall be prioritized,” read the statement from IATF as per a tweet from the Department of Foreign Affairs Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs, Sarah Lou Arriola.

IATF Resolution No. 127-C Series of 2021, July 15, 2021

Flight frequency will depend on the availability of identified hotels as quarantine facilities.

All special commercial flights will have a lead time of one week and shall be endorsed to the Department of Transportation – One Stop Shop.

All returning overseas Filipinos will have to undergo a 14-day facility-baed quarantine at designated hotels.

Airlines have to coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs for the Bayanihan Flights starting August 2021.

Passengers whose flights have been canceled due to the travel ban are advised to coordinate and check with their respective airlines if they have applied for the Bayanihan flights.