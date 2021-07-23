BREAKING: NCR reverts back to GCQ with ‘heightened’ restrictions until July 31 

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed Metro Manila and four other provinces back to the General Community Quarantine status with “heightened restrictions” until July 31.

“Inaprubahan po ng ating Presidente ang rekomendasyon ng inyong IATF (Inter Agency Task Force) na ipasailalim ang NCR at 4 pang probinsya sa GCQ with heightened restrictions mula July 23 hanggang July 31,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday.

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte are also placed on GCQ with heightened restrictions from July 23 to 31, 2021.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday that 12 cases of the more transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant first detected in India have been discovered.

The 12 Delta variant cases were all considered local cases.

“The indicated addresses of these local cases were as follows: Region III with six cases, CALABARZON with two cases, Region V with one case, and the National Capital Region with three cases,” the DOH sadi in a statement.

“All cases have been tagged as recovered but their outcomes are being validated by our regional and local health offices,” it added.

The country has now a total of 47 Delta variant cases.