Two OFWs from Middle East give birth during quarantine in Subic

Two overseas Filipino workers who have returned to the country from the Middle East gave birth while staying in a quarantine facility at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

The two OFWs felt labor pain while in a quarantine hotel in Subic Bay and gave birth days after their arrival from Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Chairman and Administrator Wilma Eisma said in a statement that the two new mothers were part of the 293 OFWs from Saudi Arabia repatriated by the government.

“Our information from the One-Stop-Shop Command at the Subic airport was that both deliveries went well and that the mothers and their babies were healthy,” Eisma said in a Business Mirror report.

The first delivery happened on July 9 when a 32-year-old OFW went to labor at the Vista Marina Hotel. She was brought by Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) personnel to a government hospital in Olongapo City where she gave birth.

Another woman went to labor the following day. She was from North Cotabato. She was also brought to a hospital in Olongapo for childbirth.

“Following completion of the mandatory isolation and negative RT-PCR test results, they were soon discharged from the Subic quarantine facility,” Eisma said.

Subic Bay has become an alternative port of entry for returning OFWs due to the limitations imposed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Subic has so far received four Philippine Airlines flights since July 7. (TDT)