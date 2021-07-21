Two contacts of Delta variant case in Misamis Oriental test positive for COVID-19

Two close contacts of an active Delta variant case in Misamis Oriental have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Bambi Emano said on Wednesday that the Delta case lives with four people, who are all in isolation.

Two of the contacts tested positive, while the two others were negative.

RELATED STORY: Malacañang confirms more restrictions to be imposed amid Delta variant threat

The samples of the close contacts were sent to the Philippine Genome Center to check if they also have the more transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant.

“Apat ang kasama niya so dalawa nag-negative, dalawa nag-positive. Yung nag-positive na dalawa pinadala na ang samples diyan sa Manila,” he said.

The governor adds that they have already traced 80 percent of the Delta case’s close contacts.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that some restrictions will be imposed ahead of the threat of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Roque did not elaborate the restrictions in a GMA News interview but the IATF is set to decided on the policy prohibiting children aged 5 years to 17 from going out.

READ ON: PH records 8 active Delta COVID-19 variant cases

“Napatunayan na sa pamamagitan ng siyensya na itong Delta variant ay mas nakakahawa, mas nakakamatay, kaya sabi ni presidente ay baka maghigpit at ngayon po ay mukhang sigurado na na magbabalik po tayo ng ilang paghihigpit,” Roque said.

Metro Manila mayors recommended to the IATF hold the policy allowing children to go out since they are still unvaccinated.

“Ang mga eksperto po natin, kasama ang ilang pediatrician at iba pang siyensya, ay nagpulong na rin at nagkaroon na sila ng rekomendasyon tungkol dun sa pagpapalabas ng mga kabataan mula edad 5 pataas hanggang 17 at ito ay ipiprisinta nila sa IATF sa Huwebes,” Roque said. (TDT)