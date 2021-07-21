Malacañang confirms more restrictions to be imposed amid Delta variant threat 

PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that some restrictions will be imposed due to the looming threat of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Roque did not elaborate the restrictions in a GMA News interview, but he said that the IATF is set to decide on the policy prohibiting children aged 5 years to 17 from going out.

“Napatunayan na sa pamamagitan ng siyensya na itong Delta variant ay mas nakakahawa, mas nakakamatay, kaya sabi ni Presidente (Rodrigo Duterte) ay baka maghigpit at ngayon po ay mukhang sigurado na na magbabalik po tayo ng ilang paghihigpit,” Roque said.

Metro Manila mayors earlier recommended to the IATF to hold the policy allowing children to go out since they are still unvaccinated.

“Ang mga eksperto po natin, kasama ang ilang pediatrician at iba pang siyensya, ay nagpulong na rin at nagkaroon na sila ng rekomendasyon tungkol dun sa pagpapalabas ng mga kabataan mula edad 5 pataas hanggang 17 at ito ay ipiprisinta nila sa IATF sa Huwebes,” Roque said.

The Philippines has so far recorded 35 cases of the dreaded new variant.