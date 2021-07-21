Manila court orders arrest of ‘Bikoy’ for failing to attend perjury case hearing

THE Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 17 has ordered the arrest of Peter Joemel “Bikoy” Advincula for being a no-show in his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday morning in the perjury case filed by 3 lawyers from the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG).

“In view of the failure of the accused to appear in today’s hearing despite notice and upon motions of both the private prosecutor and public prosecutor, let the cash bail posted by accused Peter Joemel Advincula be forfeited and confiscated in favor of the government,” Judge Karla Funtilan-Abugan said in her arrest order.

“Issue a warrant of arrest against him with bail set at double the amount of the previous bail posted by the accused,” she added.

The FLAG lawyers composed of Chel Diokno, Erin Tañada and Theodore Te filed a perjury case against Bikoy for claiming that they were part of the so-called ‘Project Sodoma’.

The project was supposedly intended to oust President Rodrigo Duterte through a series of Youtube videos called ‘Ang Totoong Narco List’ in 2019.

The three lawyers filed the perjury case accusing Bikoy of “willful and deliberately” lying to link them on sedition raps.