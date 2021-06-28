Nadine Lustre says James Reid is her ‘ great love’

Actress Nadine Lustre considers ex-boyfriend James Reid as her great love.

In an interview with Karen Davila on the latter’s vlog, Lustre admitted that she and Reid broke up in November 2019, much earlier than their official announcement in January 2020.

“We just wanted to work on ourselves. I get that people are sad about it but for us, it was a mutual decision. He had to take care of his family, focus on his career. I had to focus on my career and take care of my family as well and myself,” Lustre said.

The award-winning actress told Davila that she started to realize that she’s now entering a new chapter of her life when she moved out from their house.

Despite the break up she says that she remains thankful for the actor for being on her side especially during difficult times.

“Naging stand siya for me kasi I was so depressed. I could not eat. I had no appetite. Down talaga ako. Siya talaga ‘yung humawak sa akin and kept me standing,” she said.

Lustre also called Reid her great love.

“We learned a lot of things. We grew a lot. We were helping each other out. Hindi siya ‘yung basta basta na pa-sweet lang. Marami akong natutunan sa relationship namin. A lot of me changed because of that, for the better of course. I opened up myself to a lot of new things. Great love talaga siya,” she added.

The singer-actress is also open to falling in love again.

“We’ll see. I am sure naman. Kasi love naman, hindi lang naman iyan pang isang tao. Hindi lang siya for an intimate kind of love. It’s for everyone,” she said. (TDT)