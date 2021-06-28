52% of students physically present in Dubai schools

More than half of students among schools in Dubai have begun attending their classes in person since the campuses resumed holding classes in the past academic year.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) stated that around 52% of students were present in their classrooms while others attended classes from home, It also noted that school enrolment increased by about 10,000 (3.9%) since September 2020.

RELATED STORY: Students to return to Abu Dhabi schools from September

In addition, it also assured parents that 97% of all school staff had received at least one COVID-19 jab. Authorities also recently expanded the vaccination drive to include students from 12 and above.

“Parents have always had the choice of distance or face-to-face learning for their children. It’s great to see that parents have placed their confidence and trust in schools and that the government’s safety protocols continue to be rigorously implemented,” said Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General of the KHDA in an interview with The National.

A recent report from the KHDA also highlighted data on early childhood education in Dubai that is expected to enhance the growth and quality of the sector in future.

READ ON: UAE to provide scholarship program for college students of frontliners

The latest figures included numerous early childhood centres in the emirate and numbers of their pupils and teachers.

By June 2021, over 10,000 children were attending 169 private early childhood centres, which are also known as nurseries or early learning centres in Dubai. Eight additional early childhood centres are expected to open by 2021-end, besides 10 new schools opening in the 2021/22 academic year. (AW)