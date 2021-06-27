Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 27

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 30,516 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to June 27, Sunday, stands at 15,073,743 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 152,41 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,122 new cases, total now at 626,936

8 hours ago

Vlogger arrested in PH over cyber libel charges

9 hours ago

Ed Sheeran reveals new song collaboration with BTS

9 hours ago

Woman seeks divorce as husband refuses fertility treatment

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button