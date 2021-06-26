Saudi residents above 50 to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabian residents above 50 years of age can now receive their second dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine after completing more than 40 days from their first dose, according to the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH).

To date, over 17 million doses were administered with 48.8 percent of the country’s population given at least one dose.

Around 340 COVID-19 positive cases were found to be in the Makkah region, besides the Eastern Province (282), Riyadh (203) and Jouf (6). The active cases numbered 11,322, while critical cases dropped to 1,451 and 14 new COVID-19-related deaths increased total number of fatalities to 7,730.

The MoH noted that 1,247 patients recovered from COVID-19 with the Kingdom’s total recoveries being 460,338 and recovery rate standing currently at 96 percent. The 91,021 new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted in the past 24 hours were total 21.3 million.

While numerous people have been tested in Saudi Arabia’s testing hubs and treatment centers since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, prominent among them are the +Taakad+ (‘Make Sure’) centers — that provide COVID-19 testing for anyone displaying mild symptoms or having contacted infected people – and also the +Tetamman+ (‘Rest Assured’) clinics offering treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app. (AW)