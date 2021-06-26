Megan Young now has one million fans on TikTok

Filipina actress and beauty queen Megan Young’s popularity is soaring high with her latest fan following numbering over one million.

“Thank you for following my silly antics” were the words expressed by the actress as she chose to highlighted the news on Instagram on June 24.

RELATED STORY: Mikael Daez posts funny wedding scene with wife Megan Young

Megan Young shot to prominence in the international scene after becoming the first-ever Filipina to be crowned Miss World Philippines in 2013.

Her first shot at fame as an actress came about from her becoming a finalist on GMA-7’s Starstruck.

READ ON: LOOK: Megan Young shares photos of her trip to UAE

Megan, who married her longtime boyfriend Mikael Daez in January last year, loaded her Instagram and TikTok accounts with details of her married life with her husband and their dog Soba, besides the couple also imparting advice in a podcast called “Behind Relationship Goals.” (AW)