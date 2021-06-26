Man to pay over AED7,000 for posting woman’s photos on Snapchat

A man has been ordered by the Ras Al Khaimah court to pay a woman AED7,464 and her legal fees and expenses — for posting her photos online.

The plaintiff woman from the GCC had filed a lawsuit, alleging that the GCC man’s actions cost her money alongside harming her reputation and chances of marriage. She also told the court that the incident stressed her out to the point that she had frequent visits to doctors, according to the Public Prosecution.

Claiming lack of proof about the man publishing the plaintiff’s pictures or defaming her, the defendant’s attorney demanded that the case be dismissed, with the plaintiff having to pay for the legal fees and expenses.

However, the Criminal Court confirmed the Public Prosecution’s investigations in which the young man admitted to accessing the girl’s Snapchat account, after she gave him the password.

The court convicted the young man of accessing the girl’s account in cases other than those authorized by law, and also for defaming the girl while breaching her privacy by accessing her Snapchat account. (AW)