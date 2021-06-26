Filipina fined, jailed for bank account fraud in Malaysia

A pregnant woman has been fined in Malaysia for being unable to explain how she had RM1200 (AED1,061) in her bank account last year.

The unemployed 28-year-old Filipina was fined RM100 or two days in jail in Malaysia’s Kota Kinabalu for alleged fraud of having RM1,200 last year in her bank account.

Failing to give a proper explanation on how she got the money in her bank account, the woman had pleaded guilty before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie.

She was charged under Section 22A (1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance which provides for a fine of up to RM100 or up to three months jail or both, on conviction.

However, the Filipina, who was not represented by any lawyer, requested the court for leniency as she is pregnant and is also breastfeeding her other child. (AW)