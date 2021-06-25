Latest News

WATCH: Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 resumes operation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) Terminal 1 resumed operations on Thursday after 15 months of hibernation.

The lights were switched back on at Terminal 1 and its extension Concourse D, which marks the rebound of the aviation sector in the emirate.

“Dubai’s aviation community came together to turn on the lights and reactivate DXB’s T1 and Concourse D today,” the Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

The reopening comes ahead of the preparations for an expected surge in traffic as tourists flock to Dubai during summer and holidays.

The reopened Terminal 1, the airport’s main facility for foreign airlines, will see the gradual return of 65 international carriers over the next few days from Terminals 2 and 3.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE conducts cloud seeding as Al Ain heat touches 49 degrees

1 hour ago

Five road crashes leave seven injured in Dubai in 48 hours

1 hour ago

Fully vaccinated travelers can enter Egypt without PCR test

1 hour ago

OFWs relieved as Qatar banks extend deadline for exchanging old currency

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button