WATCH: Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 resumes operation

Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) Terminal 1 resumed operations on Thursday after 15 months of hibernation.

The lights were switched back on at Terminal 1 and its extension Concourse D, which marks the rebound of the aviation sector in the emirate.

“Dubai’s aviation community came together to turn on the lights and reactivate DXB’s T1 and Concourse D today,” the Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

The reopening comes ahead of the preparations for an expected surge in traffic as tourists flock to Dubai during summer and holidays.

The reopened Terminal 1, the airport’s main facility for foreign airlines, will see the gradual return of 65 international carriers over the next few days from Terminals 2 and 3.

.@DXB Terminal 1 is back, reopening after 15 months of hibernation. #Dubai’s aviation community came together to turn on the lights and reactivate DXB’s T1 and Concourse D today. pic.twitter.com/Sts9182j2A — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 24, 2021