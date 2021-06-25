US President Biden honors Noynoy Aquino’s legacy

United States President Joe Biden has honored former President Benigno Aquino III.

Aquino died on Thursday, June 24. He was 61 years old.

In a statement, Biden extended his “deepest condolences to the people of the Philippines”.

He said Aquino was a “valued friend and partner to the United States.”

“President Aquino’s steadfast commitment to advancing peace, upholding the rule of law, and driving economic growth for all Filipinos, while taking bold steps to promote the rules-based international order, leaves a remarkable legacy at home and abroad that will endure for years to come,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden said that Aquino will be remembered for his integrity.

“He will long be remembered for serving his country with integrity and selfless dedication,” he said.

“I greatly valued our time working together, and I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his family and to all who will mourn his absence,” the US President added.

Aquino was able to visit the United States for seven times.

The former president was able to work with US President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden.