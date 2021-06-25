Latest News

Three dead, dozens missing after Miami condo collapsed

Photos from Miami Beach Police

Dozens were feared to have been killed after an apartment complex partially collapsed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, early morning of Thursday (Friday PH and UAE time).

Three people were confirmed to have been killed by the collapse of a condominium in Surfside, north of Miami.

A massive search and rescue operations continue in the 12-story building as 102 people are still missing or unaccounted for.

According to an ABC News report citing a statement from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah, rescue teams have rescued 35 people who have been trapped in the building and two others from beneath the rubble.

Local reports said a large section of the Champlain Towers South caved in around 1:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade fire department said their sonar devices picked up banging noises in the rubble.

US President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state of Florida, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

An investigation to determine the cause of the collapse is underway.

