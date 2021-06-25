Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed marks countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has marked the countdown for the much-anticipated Expo Dubai 2020.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed in a tweet said UAE is humbled to be hosting this historic event at such an important time.

“As the countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai begins, we are humbled to be hosting this historic event at such an important time. Under the guidance of HH Mohammed bin Rashid, this event promises to be a timely forum for dialogue and an important milestone on the road to recovery,” His Highness said.

The Expo 2020, which was delayed by a year due to the onslaught of the global pandemic, is expected to be a global spectacle bringing the planet together in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

Organizers of the world fair said preparations are almost complete less than 100 days before it commences.

The Philippines is participating in the mega event with an imagination-expanding pavilion, Bangkota.

The pavilion, organically shaped like the Bangkóta—the ancient term for “coral reef” in the language Tagalog—updates knowledge about the Philippines, an archipelagic nation that nourished a collective, sea-oriented culture for millennia.

Expo 2020 Dubai is slated to run from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022.