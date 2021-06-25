Longtime driver of Aquino recalls moments before they found him lifeless

The longtime driver of former President Noynoy Aquino, Nory Mariano, recalled his final moments before the former president passed away on June 24.

Mariano said that Aquino was still able to request for his breakfast on June 23, he told PhilStar.

The former President, he said, requested her longtime help Yolly Yebes to cook bacon.

Yebes opened the door of PNoy on the early morning of June 24. She found the former President sitting in a recliner chair, the same position where she left him the night before.

“Kuya Nors! Tingnan mo nga si Sir. Parang hindi na siya humihinga. Kung paano ko siya iniwan kagabi sa La-Z-Boy niya, ganon pa rin siya,” Mariano said recalling his conversation with Yebes.

“Tiningnan ko ang tiyan ni Sir. Hindi na gumagalaw,”Mariano said.

The staff called an ambulance and Aquino was brought to the Capitol Medical Center at 6:30 AM.

“Namatay siya sa pagkakahimbing,” an emotional Mariano told PhilStar.

Aquino had a buzzer in his room and use it whenever he needs something in the middle of the night like snacks. But on that night, there was only silence.

Aquino missed his dialysis twice, June 21 and 23, according to Mariano.

“Pero sabi niya, ‘Hindi ko kaya. Mahina ang katawan ko’,” Aquino told Mariano on June 21.

Mariano said that Aquino was like a brother to him.

“Sobrang lungkot ang pagkawala ni Sir. Sa katunayan ang tawag niya sa akin ay ‘brother.’ Ang turing niya sa akin ay kapatid. Araw-araw kaming magkasama,” Mariano said.

The driver was with the Aquino family since 1977.