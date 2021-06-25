Fully vaccinated travelers can enter Egypt without PCR test

Foreign travelers will be allowed to enter Egypt without taking the PCR test – only if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced on June 24.

However, the Ministry stated that a non-PCR test entry would be allowed for those who had taken their second jab more than 14 days earlier from their date of travel.

These travelers needed to show QR-coded certificates as proof of having received one of the six vaccines approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority and the World Health Organization that included: Sputnik, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson.

Meanwhile, travelers from high-risk countries like; India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Brazil would have to take an “ID NOW” COVID-19 test on arrival, regardless of their vaccination status, the Ministry stated.

While Egypt reported 466 new COVID-19 cases on June 24 – with the total rising to 278,761since the beginning of the pandemic — it lifted many restrictions from June this year for increasing tourism which accounts for 15 percent of the country’s GDP.