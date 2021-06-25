Five road crashes leave seven injured in Dubai in 48 hours

As many as seven people were injured in five road accidents in barely two days with the reasons mainly being speeding and failure to maintain distance between vehicles, Dubai police said while warning drivers and pedestrians against ignoring traffic laws.

A five-car pile-up on the Al Yilayis Road, Sheikh Zayed Road section witnessed three people being hospitalized with minor injuries on June 22, while the next day saw a motorcyclist being seriously injured by a lorry driver, who was reversing his vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road.

“The lorry driver had slowed down and was reversing to enter a mall’s car park when he banged straight into a motorcycle behind him,” said Col Jumaa bin Suwaidan, acting director, general department of traffic at Dubai Police.

Three other accidents had occurred in the past 48 hours, while another incident was about a minibus hitting a pedestrian who suffered minor injuries, he added.