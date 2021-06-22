POEA says lack of flights ‘big challenge’ in repatriating OFWs from countries due to travel ban

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration or POEA said that the lack of flights remains to be a big challenge in repatriating overseas Filipino workers.

Thousands of OFWs including those in the UAE remain stranded due to the travel ban in seven countries. The ban has been extended until June 30 to prevent the entry of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

The ban exempts repatriation efforts from the ban.

“Gagawa po ng paraan. Ang challenge po kasi dyan of course ‘yong mga airline companies, sino po ba ang mga available, may mga flights po ba,” POEA Chief Bernard Olalia said in a Laging Handa briefing.

“Dahil dito po sa challenge na ito, kailangan ayusin natin iyong schedule. Ang atin pong konsulada at embahada po maiigi-schedule at magri-request ng mga mercy flights para po makauwi ang ating OFWs,” he added.

OFWs in UAE took to social media their plea to allow them to come back home.

Some have already expired visas and are now paying for overstaying fees due to cancelled flights.

The government estimates that 5,000 OFWS are stranded in countries with existing travel bans. The list includes UAE, Oman, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. (TDT)