Sotto wants Facebook to crack down on troll farms created for 2022 polls

Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Monday said he wants social media giant Facebook to ban troll farms at least until the end of 2022 polls.

In an online briefing, Sotto said he is alarmed by the proliferation of troll farms allegedly created for the upcoming national elections.

The senate president said these troll farms are spreading lies and propaganda that tainting the image of Philippine politics.

RELATED STORY: Sotto says gov’t must find ‘middle ground’ for quarantine rules for returning Filipinos

“Siyempre nakakabahala ‘yun sapagkat pinadudumi nila ang politika sa Pilipinas,” said Sotto who expressed intention to run as vice president next year.

Sotto said an official from Facebook told him that they can control the activities of these troll farms due to the company’s monitoring capabilities.

Senator Panfilo Lacson earlier bared that a government official is employing a troll army to advance their intentions for the upcoming elections.

READ ON: Palace hits Robredo for saying that PH COVID-19 response is ‘propaganda’

The said official is organizing two troll farms in each province to mount black propaganda against critics and aspiring candidates for the 2022 Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Sotto hoped that Filipinos will be matured to differentiate propaganda from not. (RA)