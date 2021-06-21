Filipina scammed AED 7,250 with fake tenancy contract in Dubai

A Filipina in Dubai was scammed of AED 7,250 when she rented a flat from two Pakistani men and paid AED 7,250 upfront.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard the case of a 31-year-old Filipina who shared that she viewed a Facebook post of an apartment available for rent.

She recalled contacting the written mobile number and later and confirmed her approval by depositing an amount of AED 7,250 – only to discover that the tenancy contract was forged.

The men had taken her to view the apartment in the Oud Al Muteena area. The victim said that she initially paid AED 250 for registration fees. Three days later, she paid them AED 7,000 and was given receipts for the amount.

Upon realizing that the contract was forged, she contacted the duo but their mobiles were switched off, and she complained to the police, the woman said.

Dubai Police traced and arrested the two Pakistani men — aged 24 and 21 – who had conned the building watchman to gain access to the apartment and posting its photos on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Public Prosecution charged the two men with forging official documents and cheating the victim of AED7,250. (AW)