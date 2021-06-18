Fully vaccinated foreigners allowed to enter Kuwait from August 1

Foreigners fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the country from August 1, the Kuwait Government announced on June 17.

However, foreign travelers must be fully vaccinated with either one of the four vaccines that Kuwait had approved — Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, said the Government spokesman Tareq Al Mizrem.

Passengers also need to have a negative PCR test conducted maximum of 72 hours before travel, aside from undergoing another test during a seven-day quarantine in the country, Mizrem told media.

The latest development has come as a relief for Filipinos working in Kuwait. As of 2020, there are roughly 241,000 Filipinos in Kuwait. Approximately 60% of them are employed as domestic workers.

Meanwhile, only fully-vaccinated Kuwaiti citizens would be allowed to travel abroad from August 1, although exceptions would be made for some people including pregnant women.

Previously, Kuwaiti nationals had to take at least one jab in order to travel.