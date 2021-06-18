Latest News

Fully vaccinated foreigners allowed to enter Kuwait from August 1

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Foreigners fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the country from August 1, the Kuwait Government announced on June 17.

However, foreign travelers must be fully vaccinated with either one of the four vaccines that Kuwait had approved — Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, said the Government spokesman Tareq Al Mizrem.

Passengers also need to have a negative PCR test conducted maximum of 72 hours before travel, aside from undergoing another test during a seven-day quarantine in the country, Mizrem told media.

The latest development has come as a relief for Filipinos working in Kuwait. As of 2020, there are roughly 241,000 Filipinos in Kuwait. Approximately 60% of them are employed as domestic workers.

Meanwhile, only fully-vaccinated Kuwaiti citizens would be allowed to travel abroad from August 1, although exceptions would be made for some people including pregnant women.

Previously, Kuwaiti nationals had to take at least one jab in order to travel.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Oman approves direct hiring in private sector

10 hours ago

Expats in Oman may not get systems dev’t, web designing jobs as per new circular

10 hours ago

SAUDI: Visitors including Filipinos must complete COVID-19 registration before entry

10 hours ago

Number of PCR tests doubles as Abu Dhabi introduces ‘green pass’ scheme

10 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button