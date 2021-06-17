Pilot run of COVID-19 scanners for drivers, visitors begins in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has launched a pilot run of handheld scanners believed to be helpful in detecting signs of COVID-19 on drivers and tourists.

The high-tech scanners will be used at select locations on Yas Island and at designated entry and exit points of the Musaffah area.

According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, the device scans a person from a distance and the results will be known immediately.

If the scanner identifies that an individual is potentially infected, a PCR test will be carried out within 24 hours.

The trials for the new device came in the wake of implementing the ‘green pass’ system in the UAE’s capital.

