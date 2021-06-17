Latest News

Pilot run of COVID-19 scanners for drivers, visitors begins in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

STOCK PHOTO

Abu Dhabi has launched a pilot run of handheld scanners believed to be helpful in detecting signs of COVID-19 on drivers and tourists.

The high-tech scanners will be used at select locations on Yas Island and at designated entry and exit points of the Musaffah area.

According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, the device scans a person from a distance and the results will be known immediately.

If the scanner identifies that an individual is potentially infected, a PCR test will be carried out within 24 hours.

The trials for the new device came in the wake of implementing the ‘green pass’ system in the UAE’s capital.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Deadly ‘black fungus’ infects three COVID-19 patients in Oman

2 hours ago

Byaheng UAE: Road trip natin ‘to!

4 hours ago

Dubai Police rescue 95 children who got trapped due to parents’ negligence

5 hours ago

Repatriation of Filipino seafarers stranded in China for 17 months suffers legal delay  

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button