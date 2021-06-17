France to lift mandatory wearing of face mask, curfew hours

Latest News

France has announced it will drop its COVID-19 preventive protocol of wearing face mask outdoors beginning Thursday.

However, wearing of face mask will still be required in crowded places including public transport and stadiums.

The eight-month nightly coronavirus curfew will also be lifted on June 20, ten days earlier than scheduled.

The announcement came as new daily infections in France fell to 3,200 on Tuesday, the lowest level since August 2020.

The country has so far administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 58% of its adult population.

