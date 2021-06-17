Filipino web developer names newborn son HTML

Mac Pascual, a web developer in the Philippines, is so enamored with the Internet that he decided to name his newborn son HTML.

The newborn’s name is an abbreviation of the name “Hypertext Markup Language Rayo Pascual” that has been bestowed on him by his father.

The boy’s aunt Sincerely Pascual happily posted the boy’s name and photo on Facebook.

The post, however, drew mixed reactions online.

She told the Inquirer.net that her family had a history of giving unique names with her brother Mac’s real name being Macaroni 85 and the other sister being named Spaghetti 88.

Spaghetti has two children named Cheese Pimiento and Parmesan Cheese (with nicknames of Chippy and Peewee), while they also have cousins named Design and Research.