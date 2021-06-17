Latest News

Dubai Police rescue 95 children who got trapped due to parents’ negligence

More than 90 children trapped in homes, elevators, and cars have been rescued by Dubai Police this year.

Around 36 incidents this year involved children being left alone in vehicles, shopping centers, and supermarkets. Meanwhile, 55 children were rescued from their homes, and four others were pulled out from elevators in which they were trapped.

A recent incident highlighted two children of ages two and four being left inside a locked car by the father, who went shopping in Al Qusais area. When the children waved to passersby, a police patrol rescued the children just as the father arrived.

The irate parent of the two children tried to justify his actions by saying that he was used to leaving his children by themselves to run errands.

The majority of incidents concerning children being left behind in cars were reported from shopping centers, the police said.

