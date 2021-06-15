WATCH: Stranded in UAE for 3 months, OFW gets emotional due to another travel ban extension

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) could not contain her emotions upon hearing that the Philippine government has extended its travel ban on the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until June 30.

OFW Anabelia Pernia shared in a Facebook group for Pinoy workers in the UAE that she had prepared her bags for her homecoming three months ago.

Pernia has not seen her children and family for more than two years now.

She was sobbing as she pleaded the government to reconsider its ban on UAE travellers.

In a video she uploaded last night, she said: “Kaming mga OFW safe kami. Completely vaccinated. Hindi kami infected ng COVID-19. Naaawa na ako sa anak ko. Sabi ng anak ko, mama uwi ka na kahit wala kang pasalubong sa amin. Basta makauwi ka lang.”

“‘Yung bag ko 3 months na yan naka-empake. Hindi pa rin ako nakauwi. Miss na miss ko na ang mga anak ko… Mahigit 2 years hindi nakikita ang pamilya. Pinapahirapan nyo kaming mga OFW. Bakit extend kayo ng extend ng ban wala naman kaming sakit. Complete vaccine kami,” Pernia stressed.



The Pinay said her employers initially allowed her to take a quick vacation last March. But it had always been derailed due to various COVID-19 protocols for OFWs, as well as the daily passenger cap.

This month was part of her many attempts to be reunited with her family. “Nag-end ‘yung school June 10 so ang saya ko. Sabi ng amo ko June 11 going Pinas na kaya naman masaya ako,” the OFW said.

However, her hopes to finally see her family quickly ran downhill when her employer broke the news that the travel ban was extended.

“Naaawa ako sa bunso kong anak. Sabi nya buksan ko raw kung anong laman. Sabi ko may chocolate. Sabi nya mama ang tagal mo namang umuwi. Baka mapanis na yung chocolate mo,” Pernia said.