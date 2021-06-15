Senator’s 7-day quarantine proposal for fully vaccinated OFWs snobbed by IATF

The letter of Senator Richard Gordon requesting Malacanang that fully-vaccinated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and returning Filipinos (ROFs) be sent to their homes upon arrival in the country fell on deaf ears after Pres. Rodrigo Duterte directed the provincial government of Cebu to follow the national guidelines on COVID-19 testing and quarantine.

On Monday, the Palace also announced the extension of the travel ban for OFWs in UAE, Oman, India and 4 other countries.

In his letter addressed to Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging and Infectious Disease (IATF) Chief Implementor Carlito Galvez Jr., he recommended a 7-day quarantine for fully vaccinated OFWs and ROFs instead of the gruelling 14-day quarantine.

Gordon, who serves as chief of the Philippine Red Cross, wants PCR test to be done on the 7th day under the supervision of LGU (local government unit) or PRC and for OFWs to socialize with their loved ones upon receipt of a negative result.

“They are already sacrificing and toiling abroad. Why burden them further financially and prolong their time away from their families?’’ the lawmaker asked.

“For our OFWs who work tirelessly abroad, compelling them to 14-day quarantine will drain them of their resources and take away from the time they are planning to spend with their families whom they have been already separated for years,” he underscored.

Gordon noted that his proposal is still stricter than the protocols imposed by the United States.

He cited the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines stating that fully vaccinated travellers in the US are not required to self-quarantine from international travel provided that they give negative SARS-COV-2 results or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

Gordon added that international travellers in the US only need to provide negative PCR test results taken 3 to 5 days before departure.