Latest News

Malacañang: Duterte will not cooperate in Int’l Criminal Court investigation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

President Rodrigo Duterte will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation on the government’s drug war, Malacañang said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the decision of ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is politically motivated.

“It is legally erroneous because the ICC has no jurisdiction over the subject matter of crimes of humanity as alleged against President Duterte,” Roque said in a media briefing.

“The case, even for purposes of formal investigation, is barred by the principle of complementarity. The investigation is not in aid of substantial justice,” he added.

Roque slammed the case led by Bensouda.

“The ICC prosecutor has no jurisdiction. She alleged that the Philippine drug war is an instance of crime against humanity. It’s defined under an ICC law statute as widespread/systematic attack against civilians knowing the attack’s subjects are civilians,” he said.

On Monday, ICC Prosecutor Bensouda announced that preliminary investigation has found a reasonable basis to believe the crime against humanity of murder was committed under the Philippines’ “war on drugs,” primarily by security forces.

Bensouda said she has requested judicial authorization to proceed with an investigation.

“I have determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed on the territory of the Philippines between 1 July 2016 and 16 March 2019 in the context of the Government of Philippines “war on drugs” campaign,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE sends 93 metric tonnes of vital humanitarian aid to volcano-hit DR Congo

11 mins ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai ranked as most Livable Cities in MENA by Global Livability Index

18 mins ago

WATCH: Coldplay becomes first-ever band to promote music video at Burj Khalifa

28 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: AED 3,000 fine for drivers who leave dirty cars on Abu Dhabi streets

37 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button