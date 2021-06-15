Malacañang: Duterte will not cooperate in Int’l Criminal Court investigation

President Rodrigo Duterte will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation on the government’s drug war, Malacañang said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the decision of ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is politically motivated.

“It is legally erroneous because the ICC has no jurisdiction over the subject matter of crimes of humanity as alleged against President Duterte,” Roque said in a media briefing.

“The case, even for purposes of formal investigation, is barred by the principle of complementarity. The investigation is not in aid of substantial justice,” he added.

Roque slammed the case led by Bensouda.

“The ICC prosecutor has no jurisdiction. She alleged that the Philippine drug war is an instance of crime against humanity. It’s defined under an ICC law statute as widespread/systematic attack against civilians knowing the attack’s subjects are civilians,” he said.

On Monday, ICC Prosecutor Bensouda announced that preliminary investigation has found a reasonable basis to believe the crime against humanity of murder was committed under the Philippines’ “war on drugs,” primarily by security forces.

Bensouda said she has requested judicial authorization to proceed with an investigation.

“I have determined that there is a reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder has been committed on the territory of the Philippines between 1 July 2016 and 16 March 2019 in the context of the Government of Philippines “war on drugs” campaign,” she said.